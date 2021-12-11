Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.86) price objective on the stock.

Shares of TKO stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of GBX 77.50 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of £445.81 million and a P/E ratio of 25.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.72.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

