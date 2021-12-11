TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $62.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TASK. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $8,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $8,090,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

