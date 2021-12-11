Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 0.11. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

