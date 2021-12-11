TCW Group Inc. Has $39.90 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Signature Bank worth $39,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.71.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $304.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.42 and a 200-day moving average of $271.91. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $127.15 and a 12 month high of $342.03. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.