TCW Group Inc. Has $47.71 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,264 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

