TCW Group Inc. Has $91.63 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,421 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $91,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

