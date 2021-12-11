TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $128,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

SCHW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

