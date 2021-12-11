TCW Group Inc. Sells 296,250 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296,250 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 0.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $202,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $94.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

