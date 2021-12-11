TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $160.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.18 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.