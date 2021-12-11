Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.13.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.65 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.33.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.