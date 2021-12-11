Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $33.70

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.70, but opened at $28.00. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 60,411 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $890.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

