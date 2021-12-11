Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $18.67 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

