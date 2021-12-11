Telos Achieves Market Cap of $186.67 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $186.67 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

