Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

