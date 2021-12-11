TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Raised to $7.65

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.70 to $7.65 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TRSSF opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.