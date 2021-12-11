Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.08) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.38) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.19).

TSCO opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.77) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company has a market cap of £21.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

