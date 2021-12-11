Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.08) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.38) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.19).
TSCO opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.77) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company has a market cap of £21.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.33.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.
