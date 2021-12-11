The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Allstate worth $49,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Allstate stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

