The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $447.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $8.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.58. The stock had a trading volume of 379,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $337.40 and a one year high of $463.59.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.
