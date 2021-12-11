The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $447.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $8.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.58. The stock had a trading volume of 379,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $337.40 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

