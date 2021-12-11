The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.
The GEO Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 2,175,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $883.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
