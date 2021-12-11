The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 2,175,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $883.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

