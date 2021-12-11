The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $42.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

BASE stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

