The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Analysts expect that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $61,172,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

