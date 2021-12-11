The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRHKY stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

