The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CRHKY stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
