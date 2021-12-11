The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

NYSE HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

