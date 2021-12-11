The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

