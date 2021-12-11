The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 567,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 293,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,693,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 231,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

