The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other RealReal news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,055,828. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 78.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 185.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,951. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. RealReal has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.65.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.