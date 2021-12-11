The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $5.02 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $4.58 billion and $1.19 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00010354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00183228 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.52 or 0.00595093 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,364,619 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

