The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

