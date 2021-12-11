The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Western Union comprises 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,205,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 113,191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 20.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,019,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 173,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 320,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.