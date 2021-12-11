Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101,992.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 54,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 98,478 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

