Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NIO were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

