Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.26% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.