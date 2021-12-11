Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 805 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Vonage worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -295.81, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,677,118 shares of company stock worth $75,453,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

