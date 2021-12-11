Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

ISBC stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

