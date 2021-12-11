Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,305 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

Shares of CHDN opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average of $215.52. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

