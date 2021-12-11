Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,777 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Autohome were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Autohome by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Autohome stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

