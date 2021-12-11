Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 50,528 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,528 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

