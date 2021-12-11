Tidal Finance Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $290,955.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

