Tokocrypto (TKO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (CURRENCY:TKO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $316.67 million and $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08258035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00081133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.16 or 0.99862723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.