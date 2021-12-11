Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE opened at $51.70 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

