Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 68,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

