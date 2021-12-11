Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.