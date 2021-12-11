TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

TomTom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

