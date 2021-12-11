Tornado Cash (TORN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.88 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $43.61 million and $45.88 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.65 or 0.00079968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.11 or 0.08172213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00081664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,374.81 or 0.99578108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.