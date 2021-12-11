Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.93 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

