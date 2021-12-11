Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 554 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

