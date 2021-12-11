Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $142,298. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

