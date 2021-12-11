Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $178.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,008 shares of company stock worth $13,280,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

