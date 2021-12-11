Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,097,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $116.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.17 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

