Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $350.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.17 and its 200 day moving average is $308.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.71.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

